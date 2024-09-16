Team Mclaren stay in the fast lane to snatch back-to-back wins at Lincoln Pro-Am

The winning Pro-Am team, captained by Sharjah Golf & Shooting Professional Sam Mclaren (third from right) with his winning team along with sponsors and officials at the recent Lincoln Pro-Am at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.- Supplied photo

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 4:04 PM

Sam Mclaren and his team clinched their second consecutive win in the Lincoln Pro-Am Series, this time at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, with a total of 91 Stableford points.

Mclaren, the team’s professional captain from the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, delivered a personal score of one-under-par 71. He was supported by strong performances from Parvez Ahmed (22), Afzaal Ahmed (6), and Arbaaz Ahmed (16), whose impressive 20 personal points on the front nine played a key role in their victory.

They narrowly edged out professional Stuart Smith’s team by one point, in a competitive field of 21 teams.

Kieren Pratt, Emirates Golf Federation representative of the Emirates PGA said: “We have had another successful Lincoln Pro-Am here at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

“We thank Lincoln for all their support as well as all the participating amateurs and host club. We have a strong 2024 – 2025 Emirates PGA calendar ahead of us, and we are looking forward to establishing the Emirates PGA as a key part of the UAE golfing community along with all the golf clubs and key stakeholders.”

In the Professional Individual Division Jackson Bell (JGE) shot a four under par 68 to take the top prize.

Bell, starting on Tee 8 in this shotgun start event opened up with a bogey four on the par three. This was followed with birdies on holes 10, 11, 12, 3 and 4 and a defining eagle three on the 507 yards, par five eighth hole – his finishing hole.

Second place saw a two-way tie on three under par 69 from Jules Lompech (ADGC) and David Laing (TMD).

Seven pros in the field broke par with two pros matching the par of 72.

The next Emirates PGA calendar event is the Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates over the Earth course on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Results

Team Stableford

(Best 2 from 4 scores on each hole)

Mclaren (Pro), P. Ahmed (22), Afzaal Ahmed (6) & Arbaaz Ahmed (16) – 91 Points.

Smith (Pro), J. Wilson (9), M. O’Sullivan (5) and M. Rosbrook (8) – 90 Points.

Lompech (Pro), J. Souza (17), P. Puangsaroj (21) and TG Puangsaroj (6) – 89 Points.