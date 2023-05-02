Team Abu Dhabi takes lead in title race

Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al Qemzi combined to give Team Abu Dhabi a rewarding end to the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou as Sweden’s Jonas Andersson won the second round of UIM F1H2O World Championship in China.
Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth at the start to second place behind Andersson as the Swede produced an impressive start-to finish win from pole position.
With Al Qemzi taking seventh spot after holding fourth for half of the race, the Team Abu Dhabi duo took the lead in the race for the world team championship, which they have won for the last five seasons.
After losing pole position 24 hours earlier when his best lap was wiped out because of encroachment, defending UIM F1H2O champion Torrente was always up against it as he tried to catch Andersson.
He signalled his intentions from the start, climbing two places on the first lap, but was unable to wind in the driver whom he beat to the world title in dramatic style in Sharjah last December.
Now fourth in the championship, within six points of Andersson, Torrente will be relishing the chance to build another title challenge at the Grand Prix of France in two months' time.
Team-mate Al Qemzi completed the race weekend with his reputation confirmed as a rising talent after deputizing for his cousin, veteran driver Thani Al Qemzi.
Indian star PV Sindhu's campaign ends, but Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy entered men's doubles semifinals
Grenville-Wood is yet to register a bogey this week, carded seven birdies on day two to reach 14 under par
Hundreds of Indonesian fans turned up at the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Club to cheer for Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Dejan Ferdinansyah, beating the drums and roaring their approval after every winning point
Human line judges have already been phased out in favour of electronic technology at several tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open
Leclerc and Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen had posted identical times in the top 10 shoot-out before Leclerc produced a magical flying last lap to head the grid for Sunday's race
The home side's misfiring campaign finally came on track after it fired in unison to snap its four-match losing streak with a convincing win at Bangalore
Its 4-1 thrashing of the long-time leader at The Etihad wrenched control of the race out of Arsenal's hands and put City firmly in control of its destiny
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham