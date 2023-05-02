Team Abu Dhabi takes lead in title race

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth

Shaun Torrente of Team Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photo

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 12:47 AM

Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al Qemzi combined to give Team Abu Dhabi a rewarding end to the Grand Prix of Zhengzhou as Sweden’s Jonas Andersson won the second round of UIM F1H2O World Championship in China.

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth at the start to second place behind Andersson as the Swede produced an impressive start-to finish win from pole position.

With Al Qemzi taking seventh spot after holding fourth for half of the race, the Team Abu Dhabi duo took the lead in the race for the world team championship, which they have won for the last five seasons.

After losing pole position 24 hours earlier when his best lap was wiped out because of encroachment, defending UIM F1H2O champion Torrente was always up against it as he tried to catch Andersson.

He signalled his intentions from the start, climbing two places on the first lap, but was unable to wind in the driver whom he beat to the world title in dramatic style in Sharjah last December.

Now fourth in the championship, within six points of Andersson, Torrente will be relishing the chance to build another title challenge at the Grand Prix of France in two months' time.

Team-mate Al Qemzi completed the race weekend with his reputation confirmed as a rising talent after deputizing for his cousin, veteran driver Thani Al Qemzi.