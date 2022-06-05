Team Abu Dhabi stars poised for big charge in world title bid

Torrente, Al Qemzi well placed as they seek flying start to new F1H2O season in France

Thani Al Qemzi (left). — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 12:27 AM

Shaun Torrente and Thani Al Qemzi are well placed to give Team Abu Dhabi a powerful start to the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship after a dramatic qualifying day at the Grand Prix of France.

They start Sunday afternoon’s opening race of the season from second and third positions respectively after Team Sharjah’s two-time world champion, Sami Selio, claimed pole position on the Saone River circuit in Macon today.

Strongly fancied to deliver a fifth consecutive world team title to the UAE capital, Torrente and Al Qemzi will not be satisfied unless one of them also carries off the individual drivers’ crown, and both will be aiming for a flying start on Sunday.

The hazardous nature of the three-stage qualifying process in F1H2O racing was underlined today as reigning world champion, Jonas Andersson, failed to reach the six-boat final stage shoot-out.

That gives the Swede a huge task on Sunday , while Torrente and Al Qemzi will both have Selio in their sights from the start as they look to snatch victory from the flying Finn.

Shaun Torrente. — Supplied photo

Torrente, world champion in 2018 and 2019, had started the weekend in confident style, setting the fastest time in the previous day’s opening practice session as he put behind him last year’s disappointing third-place finish.

Al Qemzi has even more reason not to look back, after seeing his bid for a first world title fall short by a solitary point just over six months ago, and he is using every bit of his 22-year F1H2O experience to make his mark in France.

Just 53 seconds separated Selio and the two Team Abu Dhabi drivers in the qualifying shoot-out, and the stage is set for an intriguing battle for supremacy to launch the 2022 Grand Prix season.

The boats return to the Saone River circuit for a lunch time warm-up tomorrow ahead of the Grand Prix of France which has returned this weekend after a three-year gap.

From France, the championship moves on to Italy next month for two back-to-back Grand Prix races at San Nazzaro, a familiar location for Team Abu Dhabi who used it again for testing last week before moving on to Macon.

Local knowledge could prove valuable to Torrente and Al Qemzi when the Grand Prix of Regione Emilia Romagna unfolds on the Po River on 16th July followed 24 hours later by the Grand Prix of Italy.