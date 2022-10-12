Team Abu Dhabi duo ready for big world title battle in Italy

Shaun Torrente with Team Abu Dhabi manager Guido Cappellini. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 12:31 AM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Thani Al Qemzi are prepared for another fierce test of their double title ambitions when the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship returns to Italy at the weekend.

Just three weeks ago, after in an incident-packed double header in San Nazzaro, Torrente emerged with a 17-point championship lead over his Emirati teammate, and a third world drivers’ crown well within his grasp.

Since then, the season has taken on a different look, with Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna added to the calendar, ahead of two Grand Prix in three days at December’s season-ending return of the championship to Sharjah.

“I’m really happy about my position,” said Torrente. “It’s the best start to a season I’ve ever had. There were 60 points available, and I’ve got 52, so that’s a pretty good start. We just need to keep going, and take really good points on Sunday, if we can’t win the race.

“The feeling in the team is good. We want to win every race. We won the first race in San Nazzaro had a second and a third place in the other. I stayed on in Italy for an extra day to test and prepare for Olbia. We’re anxious to get there and, hopefully, get another win.”

Torrente and Al Qemzi arrive in the Sardinian coastal city of Olbia as friendly rivals in the drivers’ title race, and partners in the bid to deliver a fifth successive team crown to Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.

They already hold a 46-point advantage over the Team Sweden pairing of Jonas Andersson and Kalle Viippo. and once again will have the considerable benefit of Guido Cappellini’s experience and local knowledge to count on at the weekend.