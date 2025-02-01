Tarren clings to lead amid Bahrain drama as chasing pack close in

allum Tarren (Eng) in action during the thief round in Bahrain on the DP World Tour. - Supplied photo

Callum Tarren will take a slender one-shot lead into the final round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after holding off a stellar chasing pack on a dramatic third day of the DP World Tour event.

The Englishman began the day with a two-shot advantage but was quickly caught at the top after opening with three straight pars.

His round then came alive with birdies at the fourth, sixth, and seventh, surging four shots clear of the field.

But the momentum shifted again as three bogeys in five holes from the eighth allowed fellow Englishman Dan Brown to draw level.

Tarren was never overtaken on Saturday, though, and finished the day alone at the top on 13 under par after parring his way home for an even-par 72.

The 34-year-old can take confidence from his performance as he seeks his maiden DP World Tour title on Sunday, having given himself several birdie opportunities on the back nine.

However, a formidable quartet sits just one shot behind—Spain's Pablo Larrazábal, Italy’s Francesco Laporta, and Englishmen Brown and Brandon Robinson Thompson.

Tarren made a steady start to his round, carding pars on the first three holes before rolling in a 12-foot birdie putt at the fourth. He then curled in another from 21 feet on the sixth and capitalized on the par-three seventh to extend his lead.

A missed fairway on the eighth led to a bogey, but he still carried a three-shot cushion into the back nine.

That lead evaporated as back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and 12th brought him back to 13 under, allowing Brown to catch him at the top.

Despite missing birdie chances at the 14th, 15th, and 18th, Tarren steadied himself with six closing pars to stay in pole position heading into Sunday’s finale.

“I’m a bit frustrated, really. I got off to such a good start, felt so comfortable,” Tarren said.

“I just missed a few putts in that mid-section of the round—three-putted the eighth, missed a short one at the ninth, had a good chance at the tenth and didn’t capitalize.”

“At the 11th, I felt like my tee shot wasn’t bad, but it got a hard kick right. Then it was tough to get to that back flag, and I missed a short putt on the next hole.”

“But I hung in there coming in. Frustrated, but still in the lead, and we’ll go again tomorrow.”

“I’ve felt comfortable all week, and I felt comfortable out there today. The start showed it—through seven holes, I was cruising.”

“Just a couple of missed putts here and there, but that’s golf. Final group tomorrow, and I have the lead, so there are lots of positives to take from it.”

