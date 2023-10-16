Tarek Suleiman gears up for Marvin Vettori challenge

The inaugural edition of the championship is scheduled for October 20 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City

Tarek Suleiman. — X

By Team KT Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 12:43 AM

With less than a week until the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1) kicks off, fight enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an unforgettable evening of top-class competitions.

The event features an intriguing fight card, including Tarek Suleiman, who is gearing up to meet former Venator FC Welterweight Champion and UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori, famously known as “The Italian Dream.”

The inaugural edition of the championship, organised in collaboration with the AJP, is scheduled for October 20 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

“I’m looking for a tough fight from him, and I can’t wait to submit him. My message to him is, let’s put on a great show,” Suleiman said in anticipation of the fight.

Suleiman, a Syrian mixed martial artist and a UAE Warriors powerhouse with 12 wins in his record, six of which were secured through submission, is prepared to utilise his formidable neck attacks to overcome Vettori.

Suleiman started his MMA career with two amateur victories and currently holds a record of 12-8-0-1NC with a remarkable finish rate.

He also boasts an unblemished 3-0 record in his MMA amateur career. He believes that his MMA background will give him an edge over others during the ADXC1.

“ADXC is very close to MMA, and I believe I have an advantage over other jiu-jitsu athletes due to my ability to use the cage, footwork, cutting corners, and pinning them to the fence to my advantage, allowing me to take them down and gain an advantage. I’m very excited about this event; it’s one of its kind. I love grappling; half of my MMA wins have come through submission,” he said.

“There are a lot of big names on the card, so I’m pretty overwhelmed by how prestigious the card is. Looking forward to starting fight week and getting the ball rolling.”