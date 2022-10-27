T20 World Cup: What can Sikandar Raza not do

The all-rounder has been right at the heart of Zimbabwe's showing in Australia

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (cenrte) celebrate the victory. — AFP

By Anis Sajan Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:26 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:27 PM

What can you not do Sikandar Raza? That has been the talk of the town after he turned the game on its head with his bowling, picking three big wickets in two overs to stun Pakistan by one run in the T20 World Cup at Perth.

First, he made Zimbabwe win the qualifiers for the T20 World Cup and remove the heartbreak of the 2019 50-over World Cup where Zimbabwe missed out. And when the T20 World Cup started, he scored a match-winning innings of 82 against Ireland and a crucial 40 against Scotland in a must-win game, to take them to the Super 12.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower (left) with Anis Sajan.

And on Thursday, in the big game against Pakistan, when his bat did not do the talking, he won the game with his bowling, picking three wickets for just 25 and swung the match in Zimbabwe’s favour from a losing position.

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower said it is Raza’s belief in himself which makes him do the impossible. The confidence which he has been batting, bowling and fielding lifts his game to a different level and no wonder he had been able to win so many games for Zimbabwe this year. He is by far their leading scorer with the bat this year, scoring more than 600 runs and picking up 20 wickets, which has paved the way for so many wins.

When asked that if Raza is copying the bowling action of West Indian Sunil Narine, Flower said there is no shame in doing that if he can bowl like Narine by hiding the ball. It is credit to his confidence and skill as not everyone can do it.

Secondly, both players are all-rounders and Raza as a batsman is more technically sound and correct and hence scores consistently for Zimbabwe. No wonder, he is now one of the most sought after player by all franchises around the world even at the age of 36 as he can do everything except fly.

Anis Sajan is the vice-chairman of the Danube Group