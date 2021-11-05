T20 World Cup: West Indies look for final hurrah

The West Indies would look to give Dwayne Bravo a victorious send-off after the all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket. — AP

Mumbai - It’s been an extremely disappointing performance from a side that has played exhilarating cricket in this format for over five-six years

By Ayaz Memon Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:55 PM

Defending champions the West Indies have had a miserable time in this World Cup, losing three of the four matches played, but Australia will be wary of a backlash. On paper, the team from the Caribbean looks formidable and could overturn their poor form to cause an upset which could serious threaten the Aussies from reaching the semifinals.

Australia made short shrift of Bangladesh, bowling the straggling team out for a paltry 73 and reaching the target in just 6.2 overs, which gave their Net Run Rate a massive boost. In the other match the same day, West Indies went down to Sri Lanka to make their exit from the tournament, barring the formality of playing this game.

It’s been an extremely disappointing performance from a side that has played exhilarating cricket in this format for over five-six years. Who can forget Carlos Braithwaite smashing Ben Stokes for four sixes in the final over to win the 2016 final at the Eden Gardens?

But there was none of that old batting firepower in evidence in this tournament despite the presence of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo. Lack of runs diminished the value of the bowlers who tried their utmost, and West Indies ended up as laggards in three of their four matches.

Whether the inability of the West Indies team to get going in the World Cup was because of the slow, dull pitches of the UAE or lack of hunger in the players is being hotly debated in the Caribbean. Undoubtedly, some changes are in the offing, with quite a few in the squad in the mid and late 30s.

One change is certain with Dwayne Bravo, who has been a magnificent all-rounder announcing his retirement from international cricket after this tournament. Bravo has been a high impact player and will not be easy to replace.

The team would like to give him a victory send-off for the yeoman service he has rendered to West Indies cricket. Such sentiments can move players to extraordinary effort, so Australia should be on alert.

Australia’s form in this tournament has been somewhat patchy. Some wins showed grit (vs South Africa), some flair (vs Sri Lanka, Bangladesh), some exposed surprising hollowness (vs England), all of which add up to inconsistency which would be a source of some worry for the team management.

David Warner’s form is still iffy, which puts pressure on the middle order, and is something the West Indies will look to exploit.

The fight for the second team from this group to join England in the semis is between the Aussies and South Africa, currently equal on points. The team which knows how to survive under pressure will go through.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator