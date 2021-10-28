T20 World Cup: West Indies, Bangladesh look to reignite their campaign

Defending champions West Indies’ campaign in the World Cup could come to a premature end unless they win this match. As it is, losing the first couple of games has made their position rickety. A third defeat would be virtual endorsement of their ouster from the tournament.

When the T20 World Cup began, West Indies were the most feared side in the tournament, and reckoned by many former players as joint favourites along with India. Why have things come to such a pass for a side that is loaded with match-winning power hitters and all-rounders?

Ageing and/or injured stars is likely one factor. Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell — who enjoy cult status because of their exploits in the T20 format — have been mediocre so far. Gayle is 41, Bravo 38 and it could well be that their respective body and mind is showing fatigue of playing over extended periods.

Both were part of the IPL which preceded the World Cup, and while Gayle left the tournament early to be mentally prepared for the World Cup, he has not shown the run scoring rhythm that made him a terror for bowlers everywhere. Russell is 33, not old by modern standards, but was injured during the IPL and hasn’t looked the bionic all-rounder he can be.

Among the additions to the West Indies World Cup squad were 36-year-old opening batsman Lendl Simmons and 37-year-old fast bowler Ravi Rampaul, because of their excellent performances in the Caribbean Premier League. So far, whether age related or because of being out of international cricket for a while, their performances in the World Cup have been more cold than hot.

That age can hamper a player’s performance in this format is not necessarily a sound premise. Chennai Super Kings, referred to as Dad’s Army, won the IPL title recently. Moreover, there is enough evidence of 35-plus players excelling in T20. Where a team starts struggling is if other players around these veterans are also in poor form, as seems to be the case with the West Indies currently.

In the batting, which has been the big disappointment for the West Indies, Evin Lewis is the only one to have played an innings of note. Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and even captain Kieron Pollard have been laggards. In fact, so below par has been the batting that in the first match, West Indies were bowled for a demeaning 55.

This not only cost them two points but also affected their Net Run Rate so adversely that they now languish at the bottom of the points table in this group. To lift themselves out of this crisis, the West Indies have to not only win every match from here, but with margins big enough to cover up the gap in NRR.

Tonight’s match against Bangladesh comes as opportunity for the West Indies to start the process of redemption. Bangladesh too have lost both their previous matches and look lackluster. They miss an explosive opener at the top, someone like Tamim Iqbal, and are not getting enough runs from the other batsmen, to give the bowlers enough runs to defend. When it looked like they did have the runs against Sri Lanka, the bowling — heavily dependent on Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan — crumbled under the assault.

Both teams have a lot to play for. The one which can shrug off mediocrity will remain relevant.

