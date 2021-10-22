T20 World Cup: VPS to manage 12 bio-bubbles, 2,200 people

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have appointed the UAE-based VPS Healthcare as the medical service provider for the T20 World Cup.

The healthcare group will manage 12 bio-bubbles with more than 2,200 people, including players, support staff and their families, broadcast crew, BCCI and ICC officials, staff at the hotel and stadium, and selected medical personnel.

To keep the bio-bubble intact, the group has designed a comprehensive plan and implemented stringent protocols. A 100-member medical team from the group’s Burjeel hospitals will be managing the operations.

There are a total of 12 bio-bubbles set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi. In case of emergency situations, rapid RT-PCR screenings will be done with test results available in 20-30 minutes.

The group has successfully managed the bio-bubble for the just-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dr Shajir Gaffar, CEO, VPS Healthcare (Dubai and Northern Emirates), noted the previous experience of managing two seasons of the IPL will come handy.

“We are already into the action. Our team is working round-the-clock to ensure services seamlessly and to meet deadlines without fail. Our medical team is untiringly working to ensure the safety and well-being of the players. We will be vigilant till the last player exits the UAE safely. We have put in the best plan and will stick to it.”

Though all the members within the bio-bubble are vaccinated, they will all undergo regular RT-PCR tests as per the ICC’s testing protocol. Throughout the tournament, the group expects to conduct more than 20,000 PCR tests, with a capacity of 2,000 PCR tests per day with a turnaround time of six hours for the results.

Other services include emergency medical services, medicine support, musculoskeletal imaging, specialist teleconsultation, doctor-on-call, and ambulance and air ambulance support.

“We are also grateful to the ICC, BCCI, and ECB for keeping faith in us and entrusting us with greater responsibilities. We commend the efforts of the UAE leaders and the health regulatory bodies for their successful efforts in containing the pandemic and organising international events simultaneously. This attests to the efficiency and capability of the healthcare system in the UAE,” Dr Gaffar added.

The group will also manage the medical services at the stadiums and during practice sessions. There are spectator clinics in the stadiums, and special arrangements made across Burjeel hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Anybody requiring the air ambulance facility will be taken to Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

