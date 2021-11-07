T20 World Cup: Veteran Abu Dhabi pitch curator dies

Mohan Singh passes away ahead of Afghan-NZ game

Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021

A veteran cricket pitch curator at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has passed away. He died hours before Sunday's T20 World Cup game between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Head curator Mohan Singh had been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years.

He played a “pivotal role in all of the venue’s success during that time”, Abu Dhabi Cricket said in a statement.

“Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 game between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as scheduled, with the support of Mohan's family and our ground staff. Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days,” the regulator posted on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with Mohan’s family and we ask for media to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Tributes, condolences pour in

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sent its condolences to Singh’s family.

An ICC spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket and everyone connected with the event.”

The Emirates Cricket Board also posted its condolences.

According to Indian news agency ANI, Singh came to Abu Dhabi in September 2004. He had trained at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali, “first as a ground supervisor as well as assisting the coaches”.

Press Trust of India (PTI) said Mohan had worked extensively with former Board of Control for Cricket in India chief curator Daljit Singh in Mohali before moving to the UAE.

Daljit, who served Indian cricket for 22 years, said he was “shocked”.

"He was a bright kid when he came to me. A very talented and hardworking person.

"After he went to the UAE, he used to come to visit every time he was in the country, but I had not seen him for a while. Gone too soon and it is really tragic," PTI quoted Daljit as saying.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians’ fielding coach Jimmy Pamment posted his condolences on Instagram.

Calling Singh a “lovely man and fantastic curator”, Pamment posted: “Condolences, Sorry for sad loss of your respected Colleague. Deep Sympathy to his family.”