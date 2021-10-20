T20 World Cup: Ticket holders to get PCR test at 50 per cent discount

Cricket fans who have a valid ticket for the T20 World Cup matches to be played in Abu Dhabi can get pre-match PCR tests at 50 per cent discount.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council and UAE’s VPS Healthcare have entered into a partnership to offer the mandatory PCR screening at half the price.

The current price of a test is Dh50 but ticket holders need to pay only Dh25. Cricket fans need to show their matchday ticket to avail the test at Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Day Surgery Center at Al Reem Island or Burjeel Medical centers in Al Shahama, Al Shamka and Al Zeina.

Apart from a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the match, fans should also need to have Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.

There are 15 matches taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The stadium will be able to host more than 10,000 fans for every match as the permitted capacity has been increased to 70 per cent for the tournament.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the aim is to make the T20 World Cup as safe and accessible as possible to everyone coming to the stadium over the next five weeks.

“Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Burjeel Hospitals and Abu Dhabi Cricket have come together for this initiative in order to safely accommodate all of those people on site and, at the same time, help reduce the cost on the paying public.”

Al Awani pointed out the tournament was the biggest sporting event ever hosted by the UAE and hence robust measures were in place to ensure safety of the cricket fans.

“Every cricket fan entering Abu Dhabi during the tournament can be assured that we have taken every step possible to make the superb Abu Dhabi Cricket site the safest in the country.”

Omran Al Khoori, president business development, VPS Healthcare and Abu Dhabi Cricket board member added: “VPS Healthcare and Burjeel Hospitals enjoy a long-standing relationship with Abu Dhabi Sports Council as their official medical partner and we are extremely pleased to extend the benefits of this partnership to T20 World Cup ticket holders in Abu Dhabi.”

Al Khoori noted the discount offered will make the mandatory PCR testing affordable to the general public.

“The reduced rates will ensure the return of live sports and entertainment in Abu Dhabi, upholding safety. The UAE has one of the best vaccination and testing rates in the world and this partnership will help maintain Abu Dhabi’s reputation as one of the safest places in the world, with one of the best healthcare systems on the planet,” he added.

