T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 157-6 against Australia

Khabib dashed into the octagon and lifted Islam to celebrate the emphatic win over a dangerous opponent from Brazil
Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 38 as Sri Lanka posted 157-6 in a crunch crunch Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Wednesday.
Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 40, while Dhananjaya de Silva made 26.
Earlier, Australia had won the toss and chose to bowl with spinner Adam Zampa ruled out due to Covid-19.
Defending champions Australia, led by Aaron Finch, are looking to bounce back in Perth after they lost the tournament opener to New Zealand.
Ashton Agar, a left-arm spinner, replaced Zampa, whose symptoms are "minor in severity", in the XI with no other changes to the team that lost to the Kiwis by 89 runs in a tough Group 1 that also includes England.
Asian champions Sri Lanka made one change from their opening win over Ireland with Pathum Nissanka, who has recovered from a groin strain, coming in for Ashen Bandara.
Teams:
Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.
The Dubai-based Indian businessman organised a special screening of the match at his residence for a group of family friends from India and Pakistan
He defeats Brazil's Charles Oliveira to fill the vacant title as Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against two-time former champion T.J. Dillasha
The workshop will be attended by Federation officials and its various stakeholders on Sunday
Erling Haaland hits double for Manchester City
It’s not just another match, it is ‘The Match’
The neighbours meet on Sunday at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground and with cricket administrators of the countries bickering behind the scenes
The former Pakistan all-rounder said his heart and mind wants Pakistan to win but feels India are slight favourites because of the experience of playing and winning in Australia