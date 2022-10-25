T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka post 157-6 against Australia

Australian spinner Adam Zampa ruled out due to Covid-19

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot against Australia in Perth on Tuesday. — AFP

Charith Asalanka scored an unbeaten 38 as Sri Lanka posted 157-6 in a crunch crunch Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Perth on Wednesday.

Opener Pathum Nissanka top scored with 40, while Dhananjaya de Silva made 26.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and chose to bowl with spinner Adam Zampa ruled out due to Covid-19.

Defending champions Australia, led by Aaron Finch, are looking to bounce back in Perth after they lost the tournament opener to New Zealand.

Ashton Agar, a left-arm spinner, replaced Zampa, whose symptoms are "minor in severity", in the XI with no other changes to the team that lost to the Kiwis by 89 runs in a tough Group 1 that also includes England.

Asian champions Sri Lanka made one change from their opening win over Ireland with Pathum Nissanka, who has recovered from a groin strain, coming in for Ashen Bandara.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.