T20 World Cup: South Africa run into a rampaging England

Mumbai - The Proteas will have to show resolve and derring-do in equal measure

By Ayaz Memon Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 11:51 PM

England’s rampaging form makes them firm favourites for this contest. Starting with a thumping win after bowling West Indies out for a dismal 55, Eoin Morgan and his merry band have gone further upward, crushing all opponents in their path. The best performance came against arch rival Australia who were treated with utter disdain.

England’s batting has hit a rich streak. Even Morgan, who was struggling to get even into double digits since the IPL, came good against Sri Lanka. Jos Buttler has been in irrepressible form. His strokefilled century against Sri Lanka is easily the best knock in this World Cup as yet.

Other batters have contributed regularly too, though there are not many susbstantial scores against their names. That is because England haven’t lost too many wickets or chased too many runs. All-rounder Moeen Ali, for instance, has barely had to bat in the tournament.

England have been excellent in the bowling department too. Morgan has at his disposal skillful and experienced pace and spin bowlers in Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Moeen, Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, who he has exploited astutely. Injury to Tymal Mills in the previous match robs the side of a bowler of high strike and low economy rate, but that is unlikely hurt the team too much as there are adequate replacements.

All this should not be construed that South Africa are fighting a lost cause. Not given too much attention by critics and former players before the tournament, the Proteas have done extremely well to remain in the hunt for a place in the semifinals. With a little luck, they might even have upset Australia in their first match and been better placed now.

South Africa’s obvious strength is in the bowling. The three pacers, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorious are in fine form as are the two left-arm spinners, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. The weakness is in the batting which has looked vulnerable in all matches. For the team to succeed against England, star opener and most experienced batsman Quinton de Kock, who’s had a so-so tournament as yet, must fire.

Winning a cliff-hanger against Sri Lanka kept South Africa afloat. David Miller saved the day for his side in that match with a brutal final over assault that robbed the Lankans of almost certain victory. Against an England side that has been steamrolling over opponents, South Africa will have to show resolve and derring-do in equal measure.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator