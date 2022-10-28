T20 World Cup: Rain washes out clash between Afghanistan and Ireland

Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table

Play is cancelled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. — AP

Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:27 AM

Afghanistan suffered their second washout of the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday when their clash with Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They sit alongside table-toppers New Zealand, who face Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, on three points.

Afghanistan's clash with New Zealand this week was also washed out, leaving them on two points after losing their tournament opener to England.