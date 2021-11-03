T20 World Cup: Pakistan team visits Namibia dressing room, win hearts both on and off field

Questions have been swirling about whether Hardik Pandya should get a place in the playing XI
Sports3 days ago
The Pakistan cricket team can do nothing wrong in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, taking place in the UAE. The man in green are winning hearts on and off the pitch.
After a prolific performance on ground with their neat cricketing display, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan unit came up with a heart-warming gesture after their clash against Namibia, which the former won by 45 runs.
The team made a surprise visit to the Namibian dressing room shortly after the match and congratulated them on their journey in the World Cup.
In a video, posted on social media by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan were seen exchanging pleasantries with the Namibian contingent.
On Tuesday night, Pakistan became the first team to book a semifinal spot at the ongoing World Cup in UAE.
After electing to bat first, the Pakistani opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave the team a solid start, thus helping them post a gigantic 189/2 on the board after 20 overs.
