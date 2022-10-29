T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka for second win

United manager Erik ten Hag had left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday's draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week
Glenn Phillips smashed 104 and Trent Boult took four wickets as New Zealand swept past Sri Lanka by 65 runs on Saturday to put them in pole position to make the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup.
New Zealand batted first and posted 167-7 with Phillips looking unstoppable, before Sri Lanka were all out for 102 in the final over, with Boult taking a career-best 4-13.
United manager Erik ten Hag had left the Portugal forward out of the United squad for Saturday's draw at Chelsea and he was only allowed to return to first team training this week
Both teams receive one point so Ireland, who upset England by five runs at the same ground on Wednesday, moving to second in the Group 1 table
Cricket was his calling and he played domestic cricket in Zimbabwe before making the national side in 2013
The Irish take on Afghanistan in the first match of the day
The all-rounder has been right at the heart of Zimbabwe's showing in Australia
The killer stage in the 21-day race appears to be stage 17 from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, doted with four peaks and ascending way above the tree line to 2,300m of altitude where the oxygen is thin
The 24-year-old Slovenian won the Tour de France title in 2020 as a rookie and defended it with ease in 2021