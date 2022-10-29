T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka for second win

By AFP Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 3:26 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 3:32 PM

Glenn Phillips smashed 104 and Trent Boult took four wickets as New Zealand swept past Sri Lanka by 65 runs on Saturday to put them in pole position to make the semifinals at the Twenty20 World Cup.

New Zealand batted first and posted 167-7 with Phillips looking unstoppable, before Sri Lanka were all out for 102 in the final over, with Boult taking a career-best 4-13.