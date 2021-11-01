T20 World Cup: Lankan Lions face an English storm

Mumbai - Eoin Morgan's men will have to be very clumsy or casual to lose this match

By Ayaz Memon Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 12:00 AM

Sri Lanka run into England in red-hot form. On Saturday, when the Lankans failed narrowly to South Africa despite a fine hat-trick by Wanindu Hasaranga, losing their nerve in the last couple of overs, Eoin Morgan’s team handed out a royal thrashing to Australia, overhauling 125 in less than 12 overs. This shows up adequately, the contrasting form of tonight’s contestants.

Not just Australia. England had, in their opening match of the tournament, walloped defending champions West Indies too, bundling them out for an embarrassing 55 and romping home to an easy win. With three wins from as many matches, England are perched on top of the points table, assured of a place in the semis, reflecting their might.

On current form, it would be fair to say that they are the best team in the tournament, nudging ahead of even Pakistan for the dash and vigour in their performances, and the ease with which all three matches have been won. There’s not been a phase in any match where England have looked in trouble.

England’s strength comes from the performance in the powerplay — in batting and bowling, best exemplified in the thumping eight-wicket victory over Australia. Batting first, the Aussies lost three wickets in the powerplay (the fourth fell on the first ball of the seventh over), which virtually sealed the result.

Australia went past 100, but not by much. The struggle of the top order gave the impression that the pitch was mean on stroke-players and that England’s batsmen too would not have it easy against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. But Jos Buttler particularly, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, made the run chase look so easy as to be farcical, scoring 66 runs off six overs.

What England’s three victories have highlighted is the fantastic resources at skipper Eoin Morgan’s disposal, in batting and bowling. The batting stretches deep with the presence of white-ball cricket all-rounders Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan. In bowling, Morgan has three fast bowlers (Woakes, Tymal Mills, Jordan) and three spinners (Moeen, Livingstone and Adil Rashid) to deploy as he reads the match situation.

Captaincy is Morgan’s strong suite, so, even as his bating form remains questionable, his decisions and moves, who to bowl and when, which batsman to send in which situation, have all been masterly and brought rewards to England. Against Australia, for instance, he did not bowl Moeen Ali, arguably the best spinner in the tournament, for a single over.

In the World Cup, Moeen has been used in the powerplay with success. Those critics who thought Morgan was making a big blunder by not going by the same plan were biting their tongues by the time the powerplay ended, for, pace bowlers Woakes and Jordan had by then reduced Australia to tatters. Morgan had read the pitch perfectly that it would help swing and seam bowling.

Sri Lanka, after starting well against Bangladesh, have not been able to raise their performance when demanded. Against Australia, the batting was below par on a good, true pitch. Against South Africa, they fought their way back into the match after posting a modest score, through some fine bowling by Dushmantha Chameera and Hasaranga, only to surrender the match in the two wayward overs at the end.

The lack of self-belief came through clearly in this setback, which has put them on the brink of ouster from the tournament. Given the topsy-turvy nature of T20 cricket, winning tonight is not impossible, but improbable given the trajectory of their performances. England will have to be very clumsy or casual to lose this match.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator