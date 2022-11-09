T20 World Cup: Kiwis are favourites but Pakistan are a dangerous side

Pakistan's Mohammad Haris (left) plays a shot. — AFP

Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022

Pakistan have won two of the three matches played between these two teams this year. But in the T20 World Cup, the Kiwis have looked way ahead, with a flamboyant and productive top order, a potent bowling attack that has depth and variety, a couple of high-quality all-rounders, and easily the most brilliant fielding standards seen in the tournament.

While these attributes might suggest New Zealand are favourites in this match, a reminder that Pakistan’s mercurial ways make them the most dangerous side in the sport. Their passage into the semifinal when all that remained was an obituary to be written about their failure, only substantiates this.

True, Netherlands' shock victory over South Africa gave Pakistan an unexpected lifeline. But powerful all-round performances and smashing victories over South Africa and Bangladesh showcased the enormous talent in the side.

With big-hitting Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood and Shadab Khan providing runs, Pakistan’s middle-order does not look as fragile as it did through most of the tournament, when they lost not only to India but unbelievably even to Zimbabwe.

However, the rotten form of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan — the team’s best batsmen, has persisted, and New Zealand will look to make early inroads and put Pakistan under early pressure.

How the two teams fare in the Powerplay of both innings is obviously crucial. A bagful of wickets for Shaheen Shah Afridi against Bangladesh gives Pakistan’s formidable pace attack even more edge, though a lot will depend on how leg spinner Shadab fares against the strong Kiwi batting in the middle overs. He was the key factor in the wins against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Fielding, needless to say, will be crucial, but strong nerves and self-belief even more so.

This is a World Cup semifinal after all, victory will not come on a platter!

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Sydney, 12 pm (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult