T20 World Cup: It’s been a fantastic tournament so far and deserves a worthy final

Can Babar Azam’s team stop rampaging England, who snuffed out India with such ruthless disdain in the second semifinal?

The Pakistan team attend a "Meet the Fans" event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 6:20 PM

Pakistan’s campaign in this tournament has been startlingly similar to that in the 1992 ODI World Cup. Starting poorly, almost ousted in the league phase itself, given an unexpected lifeline (rescued by rain in 1992, by Netherlands beating South Africa this time) then storming into the final with a string of strong performances. It's been one heck of a ride!

Will the similarity extend to the final too?

In 1992, England were fancied to win the trophy, but were upstaged by a resolute Pakistan team led by Imran Khan. Can Babar Azam’s team stop rampaging England, who snuffed out India with such ruthless disdain in the second semifinal?

On evidence of Thursday’s performance, England appear invincible: Openers in devastating form, deep batting line-up, well-rounded bowling attack with pacers and spinners alike excelling, fielding superb. This is a team toned and tuned to target the title. If Mark Wood and Dawid Malan — or either — report fit, the playing XI only gets stronger.

As in 1992, Pakistan will need something special to stop the English juggernaut. Fine strategy and total commitment, of course, but also interspersed with moments of inspired brilliance that can turn the trend of a match around.

In 1992, senior pros Imran Khan and Javed Miandad had set up the match with a resolute top order partnership which gave Pakistan’s bowlers something to defend. Then, just when it appeared England were beginning to take control, young Wasim Akram plucked out Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis off successive deliveries to swing the momentum in his team’s favour, not to be lost till victory was sealed.

As has been largely the case this tournament, matches have been won or lost in the Powerplay. Pakistan will want Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, their two main batsmen, to bat in the same vein as they did against the Kiwis and Shaheen Shah Afridi to give early breakthroughs. Ditto England. The battle of the leggies — Adil Rashid and Shadab Khan — should have a big influence on the match.

Positive mindset and strong body language, reading the pitch and conditions correctly and adapting swiftly — as England showed against India — will be important factors too. But nothing will be as important as self-belief.

The threat of rain is serious, but hopefully will not mar the match. It’s been a fantastic tournament so far and deserves a worthy final with some of the best T20 talent in the world on view.

Ayaz Memon is an Indian sports writer and commentator

Final: Pakistan vs England, November 13, Melbourne, 12 pm (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi.