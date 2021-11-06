T20 World Cup: Indian players visit Scotland dressing room after win, Cricket Scotland calls it 'priceless'

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen interacting with the players

Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021

Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma shared their "priceless" experiences with the Scotland team following their eight-wicket win in the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen interacting with the Scottish players in their dressing room after the match on November 5 night.

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time," Cricket Scotland tweeted.

"Priceless," it wrote along with pictures of the interaction.

In a video posted by Cricket Scotland on their Twitter handle, players can be seen interacting with each other.

"Outstanding experience for the group to pick the brains of some of the best to grace the field," it wrote along with the video.

Outstanding experience for the group to pick the brains of some of the best to grace the field 👇



Who would you want to ask one question to?



🎥 @BCCI

pic.twitter.com/RDE4oh1vIx — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) November 6, 2021

Scotland had won all their three matches in Group B to qualify for Super 12. But they crashed out after losing all their last four matches.

For the second straight match, India played like a champion. Having outclassed Afghanistan on Wednesday for their first win of the T20 World Cup after the twin debacles against Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli’s men dismantled Scotland.

An outstanding performance from the bowlers set the tone for India’s eight-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On a Friday evening that had a nip in the air, Scotland found the Indian bowlers too hot to handle as they collapsed to 85 all out.

Then India found their top gear in the chase, thanks to some sumptuous stroke-play from KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls, 6 fours and 3 sixes) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls, 5 fours, 1 six), as they reached the target in just 6.3 overs, improving their Net Run Rate to 1.619.