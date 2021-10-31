T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan could meet again in final, says Shane Warne

Two wins in two matches have put both teams in the forefront for a place in the knockouts
Sports1 day ago
The India and Pakistan match is always one of the most-watched games in cricket, viewed by over a billion people across the globe.
Pakistan and India played their first game of the ongoing ICC T20 Cricket World Cup last week, where Pakistan won its first-ever match against India in World Cup by 10 wickets.
Australian cricket great has predicted the two arch-rivals could meet again in the final of the T20 World Cup being played in the UAE.
While taking to Twitter, Shane Warne said England and Australia are most likely to qualify for the semi-final from Group 1 and India and Pakistan from Group 2. The first semi-final, according to Warne, is expected to be played between England and India and the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan.
He estimated that either India and Pakistan or England and Australia will battle it out for the ICC T20 World Cup in the final.
Australia and South Africa were leading in Group 1 and Pakistan and Afghanistan in Group B1. India will play an important match against New Zealand on October 31, 2021.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
