T20 World Cup: India knocked out of the championship

Rashid Khan becomes fourth bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 5:13 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 5:25 PM

India has been knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE after New Zealand entered the semi-finals with an 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan.

New Zealand won their final Super 12 match and chased down the small target of 125 with 11 balls to spare to secure a top-2 finish in Group 2 with eight points from five matches.

The win by the Kiwis meant that India — currently with four points from four matches — cannot qualify for the semifinals even if they beat Namibia in their final Super 12 on Monday.

Afghanistan ended their campaign on four points from five matches from which they secured two wins.

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan on Sunday became the fourth cricketer to take 400 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Rashid achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup match. The right-handed spinner went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete 400 scalps in T20.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker with 533 scalps under his belt. Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir have taken 425 and 420 wickets respectively.

Last month, Rashid had become the fastest bowler to take 100 T20Is wickets. He completed the milestone during the match against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Rashid picked his 100th wicket in his 53rd match as he broke Malinga’s record. The Sri Lanka bowler had picked his 100th wicket in the 76th game.

Coming to the game, New Zealand need to beat Afghanistan to reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Afghanistan has scored 124 in the 20 overs.