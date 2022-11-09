T20 World Cup: India have all bases covered against England

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday
England looked the best side going into the World Cup. The hiccup against Ireland exposed some vulnerabilities. By the time they reached the semis, the aura around the team had lost some lustre.
Meanwhile, as the tournament progressed, India found solutions to some niggling issues carried from home, fine-tuned tactics with smart results, and with key players hitting rich form, started looking and playing like a formidable team.
Going into this match, India start favourites. Unlike England, still unsure about Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, there are no injury issues for Rohit Sharma to worry about. Nor indeed major concerns about form.
His top batsmen and main bowlers look primed for the task. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been consistently outstanding.
Yes, some more runs from Rohit himself would have been reassuring. But the Indian captain hasn’t looked out of sorts, like say Liam Livingstone or Moeen Ali. Rather, he has wasted good starts.
He needs to take a leaf out of the playbook of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who shone on Wednesday, without having put a foot right throughout the tournament earlier. Or Jos Buttler, the England captain, who too had wasted opportunities in early matches, cut the needless risks and hit peak form heading into the semis.
Ben Stokes gradually coming into his own works plus a deep batting also works to England’s advantage.
How the Adelaide pitch, which has seen a great deal of wear and tear, will play, could be the major factor in the outcome, but even more how players from both teams absorb the pressure of the occasion.
In Wednesday’s semifinal, Pakistan turned the tables on New Zealand with a tremendous all-round performance that left the Kiwis flightless.
Mega contests demand detailed, methodical planning and strategy, true. But don't discount inspiration. Ask Pakistan, it can work wonders!
Game Changers
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes
Pakistan will face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday
Captain Babar Azam's side need to win their final Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday — and for other results to go their way — to grab a place in the final four
The Gabon forward was exiled by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season following a series of disciplinary issues before joining Barcelona in January
Fahad Al Bloushi defeats Georgian opponent Iraki Shariashvili by unanimous decision
City's seventh successive home league win lifted them one point above previous leaders Arsenal, who can go back to the top of the table with a win at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday
Lack of runs from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is still a worry for Pakistan
This is not the T20 World Cup in Australia, it has been King Kohli’s World Cup and India are just three games away from having their hands on it
The 27-year-old was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, surviving on one meal a day as a child and kicking around a ball — usually a sock filled with plastic bags — barefoot to pass the time