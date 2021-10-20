T20 World Cup: Hosein replaces Allen in West Indies squad

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
The West Indies drafted in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as a replacement for the injured Fabian Allen on Wednesday, for the T20 World Cup.
The ICC’s technical committee approved the pre-tournament replacement after Allen withdrew because of an ankle injury.
Hosein made his debut earlier this year but is yet to pick up a wicket in a T20 international. The 28-year-old Hosein played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and took 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.92.
Hosein was already a travelling reserve in the UAE after the ICC allowed squads to have extra players due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The two-time champions West Indies lost a warm-up game by seven wickets to Pakistan on Monday and were playing another warm-up on Wednesday against Afghanistan.
The Caribbean squad are in Group 1 along with Australia, England, South Africa and the two qualifiers in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The West Indies open against England on Saturday. — AP
