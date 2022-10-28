T20 World Cup: High-flying Kiwis go up against the Lankans

New Zealand entered the tournament in struggling form but the 89-run win over Australia showed the team in a different light in all departments

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (left). — AFP

By Ayaz Memon Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 11:33 PM

Rain’s playing havoc with the World Cup and Group 1’s been particularly badly hit. While this has added to the suspense of which two teams from this group will go into the semifinals, it has also raised the anxiety level of all teams. To use a cliché, only the best will survive.

New Zealand haven’t played a game since the tournament’s lung opener against Australia. The match against Afghanistan which, on form, promised them two points, was washed off, making this contest against Sri Lanka, also in the running for a place in the knockouts, even more crucial.

The Kiwis entered the World Cup in struggling form. But the 89-run win over Australia showed the team in a different light in all departments.

With star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell having recovered from injury and expected to play, the Kiwis get a massive boost, and they will be hoping skipper Kane Williamson, who has had an extended run of failures, finds his mojo.

Sri Lanka started off with a bang against listless Bangladesh but were trounced by Australia in the next game. Talisman Wanindu Hasaranga, key factor in most of their triumphs in the past year, was collared for 50-plus runs. The bowling has to be in top form for the Lankans to win this match.

>> New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 29 October, Sydney, 12 pm (UAE Time)

The Gamechangers

>> Devon Conway, Tim Southee, Finn Allen, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka