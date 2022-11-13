T20 World Cup final: Pakistan post 137-8 against England

Raeeb, under jockey Antonio Fresu wins the Nakheel Handicap, while 10-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O'Shea lands a double
Pakistan posted 137-8 against England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.
Shan Masood scored 38 from 28 deliveries with two boundaries and a six, while skipper Babar Azam made 32 from 28 balls that had two boundaries. Shadab Khan scored a 14-ball 20 with two boundaries.
England pacer Sam Curran had impressive figures of 3-12 to move to 13 wickets in the tournament.
Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl.
Both teams went in with an unchanged team for the big game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Former West Indian fast bowler and now turned commentator Ian Bishop said that there was some grass on the surface which should aid the pace attack of both the sides.
"There are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It's very very hard. Want to use the short ball. It swung more in the poweplay here than in any other ground. The kind of bowlers we have today — Shaheen (Shah Afridi), (Ben) Stokes, (Chris) Woakes — stick to your strengths," Bishop said in his pitch report.
"Perfect setting for the final. Hopefully, the rain will stay away. We have got a decent pitch here and also it's at the centre in terms of dimension. Bowling from the members end the leg-side hit is 75m and the off-side boundary is 81m and that's why the seamers bang it short here with those big boundaries. The new ball does swing here. You want to pitch it up and get it to swing here," says former England captain Nasser Hussain.
Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages.
If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.
England, the 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010.
Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
England: Jos Buttler (C) (wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.
(With inputs from AFP)
Raeeb, under jockey Antonio Fresu wins the Nakheel Handicap, while 10-time UAE Champion Jockey Tadhg O'Shea lands a double
With the next T20 World Cup in 2024 in the West Indies, India should perhaps send their players to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) so that they adapt to the conditions soon
They have not won the World Cup since the late Diego Maradona inspired them to victory in 1986, although they lost two finals to Germany in 1990 (then West Germany) and 2014
There are so many similarities between this unlikely run to the T20 World Cup final and the one inspired by Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan beat England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to claim their first World Cup title in the 50-over format
Coach Luis Enrique has been criticised in the past for not calling up Real Madrid players, but Los Blancos pair Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were included
A reserve day has been set aside on Monday but the weather is again expected to be bleak, raising the prospect of a washout and the unthinkable — the trophy being shared
The 30-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula after he limped off during his club Bayern Munich's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday
He hit four half-centuries at this World Cup, including heroics to beat Pakistan in India's tournament opener, but at age 34 the superstar batsman is not seen as the future