T20 World Cup final: Pakistan post 137-8 against England

England's Adil Rashid (left) celebrates with teammate Moeen Ali at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. — ICC

by James Jose Published: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:45 PM Last updated: Sun 13 Nov 2022, 1:51 PM

Pakistan posted 137-8 against England in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

Shan Masood scored 38 from 28 deliveries with two boundaries and a six, while skipper Babar Azam made 32 from 28 balls that had two boundaries. Shadab Khan scored a 14-ball 20 with two boundaries.

England pacer Sam Curran had impressive figures of 3-12 to move to 13 wickets in the tournament.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl.

Both teams went in with an unchanged team for the big game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Former West Indian fast bowler and now turned commentator Ian Bishop said that there was some grass on the surface which should aid the pace attack of both the sides.

"There are some nice dry grass areas on the surface. But there are green patches as well. It's very very hard. Want to use the short ball. It swung more in the poweplay here than in any other ground. The kind of bowlers we have today — Shaheen (Shah Afridi), (Ben) Stokes, (Chris) Woakes — stick to your strengths," Bishop said in his pitch report.

"Perfect setting for the final. Hopefully, the rain will stay away. We have got a decent pitch here and also it's at the centre in terms of dimension. Bowling from the members end the leg-side hit is 75m and the off-side boundary is 81m and that's why the seamers bang it short here with those big boundaries. The new ball does swing here. You want to pitch it up and get it to swing here," says former England captain Nasser Hussain.

Rain was widely forecast but had yet to arrive with a minimum of 10 overs per side needed to constitute a game, compared to five during the group stages.

If the match starts but cannot be finished, it will resume on Monday from where it was halted.

England, the 50-over World Cup champions, are looking to add to their sole T20 crown in 2010.

Pakistan are also searching for a second T20 title after winning the tournament in 2009.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (C) (wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

(With inputs from AFP)