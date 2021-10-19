T20 World Cup: Dubai ESC confirms highest level of security preparedness

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi also reviewed the latest smart technologies deployed by Dubai Police to secure the venue. — Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai - The Super 12 stage of the tournament will start from October 23, with the final on November 14

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai Events Security Committee, has reaffirmed their full preparedness to ensure the highest level of security for the final round of the T20 World Cup matches.

The Super 12 stage of the tournament will start on October 23, with the final scheduled to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 14.

Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi had meetings with officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and cricket clubs in the UAE on the security measures for all the matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

He also reviewed the latest smart technologies deployed by Dubai Police to secure the venue.

Al Ghaithi also spoke about the committee’s efforts to educate the public about the importance of positive engagement and adherence to precautionary measures and protocols while attending matches.