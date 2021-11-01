T20 World Cup: Change of venue for dominant England

England have been the most dominant team in the tournament, followed by Pakistan. Both teams have won all their three games so far, two of which were against major teams in their groups. While Pakistan had two close games, England blew away their opposition in every game, which is reflected in their net run rate of nearly four. It seems unlikely that Sri Lanka can stop the English juggernaut on Monday. But the Lankans have had two good games in Sharjah, chasing down a target of 172 against Bangladesh, and losing to South Africa from a winning position. England, on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the T20 World Cup at this venue.

CHALLENGE OF SHARJAH

The relaid pitches in Sharjah seem underdone. Batsmen have been mistiming or missing their shots because of the low, skiddy bounce. Having played two games here, the Sri Lankan batsmen will know the adjustments they have to make, and the bowlers too will have a good idea of the right length and line to bowl on such a wicket. Their batsmen excelled in the win over Bangladesh, because 172 is no mean target in Sharjah. Then, their bowlers almost won them a low-scoring game over South Africa. They will have a chance against England if both the batting and bowling departments maximize their potential in Monday’s match.

MORGAN’S WISDOM

England skipper Eoin Morgan knows the Sharjah track like the back of his hand, having captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the World Cup. KKR beat all comers at this venue with superior strategies. The way Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand bowled at full pace, short of a length, proved the hardest to handle for KKR’s opponents. That’s because the batsman’s automatic reaction is to pull or cut, but low bounce proves his undoing. If Mark Wood has recovered from the hamstring strain he picked up in a warm-up game, he will be the perfect bowler to replicate the Ferguson formula.

BATTLE OF LEG-SPINNERS

Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva’s hat-trick for Sri Lanka against South Africa makes him a threat to England who are yet to face a top notch leg-spinner in the tournament. But England also have leg-spinners who can exploit the turn in Sharjah. Adil Rashid has been a wicket-taker in every game. What’s more, England’s part-time leg-spinner Liam Livingstone has also been picking up wickets. The ground is small in Sharjah. So, the leg-spinners can also be hit for sixes, and success will go to the more courageous bowler and captain.

UNTESTED MIDDLE-ORDER

England’s openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler made short work of modest targets against Australia and Bangladesh, with the middle order hardly coming into the picture. But in their first game, they made a meal of a chase of a mere 56 against the West Indies, losing four wickets in their push to maximize their net run rate. So, if England lose early wickets, exposing the middle order on a tricky wicket, it will show us if this dominant team has a soft underbelly.

NEW TALENT

Two youngsters, Charith Asalanka and Prathum Nissanka, have shown glimpses of the batting talent that Sri Lanka was known for until the team went into decline. Asalanka, in particular, brings to mind the electrifying batting of Sanath Jayasuriya. It will be good for world cricket if Sri Lanka regain some of their past glory. The World Cup match against England is the perfect platform for Asalanka to showcase his strokeplay.

