T20 World Cup: Asian champions Sri Lanka grab centre stage in opener

The tournament brought to fore India’s depth as the younger crop of players have shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final
A confident Sri Lanka open the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday fresh from being crowned Asian champions, but face negotiating a tricky preliminary round to join the big guns in the main draw.
They kick off the global showpiece in Geelong against a Namibian team looking to spring another surprise after making the Super 12 stage on their tournament debut last year.
Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before being moved because of Covid, the eighth edition of the event begins with a double-header at the 36,000 capacity Kardinia Park outside Melbourne.
Two-time champions the West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland join the fray in Hobart on Monday.
Despite 2014 champions Sri Lanka failing to automatically qualify for the Super 12, skipper Dasun Shanaka believes they can go far after beating India and Pakistan on their way to winning the Asia Cup last month.
"The momentum is there and winning the Asia Cup really helps going ahead to the World Cup," he said.
"Qualifiers will really help because we will play in the conditions before the main tournament happens, so it will be good for us."
They must first get past an experienced Namibia led by Gerhard Erasmus, who is hoping for more big performances from talisman David Wiese and paceman Ruben Trumpelmann, both of whom played key roles last year.
The Africans also played Sri Lanka first up in 2021, crashing by seven wickets, before beating the Netherlands and Ireland to qualify from the first round.
The eight teams in the first round are chasing four places in the Super 12, which gets under way on October 22 when defending champions Australia take on beaten 2021 finalists New Zealand in Sydney.
England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will also be waiting.
The top four progress to the semifinals before the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.
The tournament brought to fore India’s depth as the younger crop of players have shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final
The Grand Prize included ‘Category Two’ tickets to group stage matches along with pre-match hospitality and much more
One of the world's richest companies, they will sponsor the International Cricket Council's upcoming men's and women's T20 World Cups and next year's one-day World Cup in India under a partnership deal
The Street Child World Cup in Doha, now in its fourth edition, is being held just ahead of the Fifa World Cup
The former Australian all-rounder, who has joined the Desert Vipers as Director of Cricket, believes that it will become one of the biggest franchise leagues in the world
India defeat Thailand to set up a final date with Sri Lanka who pulled off a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan
Former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Roger Binny is likely to replace Ganguly
It is likely to begin as a five-team tournament with BCCI's proposal plan consisting of 22 matches with each squad featuring 18 players, with a maximum of six overseas players