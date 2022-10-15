T20 World Cup: Asian champions Sri Lanka grab centre stage in opener

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus. — ICC

By AFP Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 4:54 PM

A confident Sri Lanka open the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday fresh from being crowned Asian champions, but face negotiating a tricky preliminary round to join the big guns in the main draw.

They kick off the global showpiece in Geelong against a Namibian team looking to spring another surprise after making the Super 12 stage on their tournament debut last year.

Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 before being moved because of Covid, the eighth edition of the event begins with a double-header at the 36,000 capacity Kardinia Park outside Melbourne.

Two-time champions the West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland join the fray in Hobart on Monday.

Despite 2014 champions Sri Lanka failing to automatically qualify for the Super 12, skipper Dasun Shanaka believes they can go far after beating India and Pakistan on their way to winning the Asia Cup last month.

"The momentum is there and winning the Asia Cup really helps going ahead to the World Cup," he said.

"Qualifiers will really help because we will play in the conditions before the main tournament happens, so it will be good for us."

They must first get past an experienced Namibia led by Gerhard Erasmus, who is hoping for more big performances from talisman David Wiese and paceman Ruben Trumpelmann, both of whom played key roles last year.

The Africans also played Sri Lanka first up in 2021, crashing by seven wickets, before beating the Netherlands and Ireland to qualify from the first round.

Progression

The eight teams in the first round are chasing four places in the Super 12, which gets under way on October 22 when defending champions Australia take on beaten 2021 finalists New Zealand in Sydney.

England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will also be waiting.

The top four progress to the semifinals before the final at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.