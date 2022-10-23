T20 World Cup: Anis Sajan creates special atmosphere for India-Pakistan fans in Dubai

The Dubai-based Indian businessman organised a special screening of the match at his residence for a group of family friends from India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan fans clap as they watch the ICC T20 World Cup clash between the two teams at Anis Sajan's residence in Dubai. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 8:40 PM

So what if the ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan was played in Australia on Sunday.

Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE, ensured that the fans from both the nations, India and Pakistan, had a great experience of watching the big clash on a big screen.

Despite being a cricket aficionado, Sajan didn't travel to Australia for the high-profile game between the two great rivals.

There was so much excitement and tension as the match got to the dramatic final over, but in the end, both sets of fans from India and Pakistan hugged each other and left happily.

There was also a popular DJ playing Indian and Pakistani songs at the fall of every wicket of the respective teams, with the drummer keeping the fans upbeat with his lively beats.

Also the fans got to wear their favourite teams’ jersey.

Sajan also made a special jersey which had the flags of both countries and a special message: ‘two countries, one passion (cricket)'.

When asked what inspired him to make the special India-Pakistan t-shirt, Sajan said: "When Virat Kohli gifted his bat to Mohammad Amir a few years ago, it made both nations so happy. And this idea got stuck in me to create a t-shirt and spread love and peace.

Anis Sajan

"Kohli, in fact, also hugged Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was recovering from an injury, when he met him during the Asia Cup in Dubai last month."

On organising the special screening of the India-Pakistan World Cup match on Sunday, Sajan said he wanted to create the stadium atmosphere at home.

"Yes, I have been lucky to see matches across the world. In the stadium, the atmosphere is different, it's electric and I wanted to create same magic in my house and bring a smile to everyone’s face. With the help of my wonderful team, we managed to do that," said Sajan, the vice-chairman of the Danube Group.

"Also India won the game today, so I am really happy. But for me, the real winner was this beautiful game of cricket which helps us spread love and peace."