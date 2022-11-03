T20 World Cup: Ahmed, Shadab help Pakistan post 185-9 against South Africa

Pakistan were in trouble at 43-4 after the Powerplay

Pakistan's Shadab Khan. — AFP

by James Jose Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 1:45 PM

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scored brilliant half-centuries to help Pakistan post 185-9 in their Group 2 fixture against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

Pakistan were in trouble at 43-4 after the Powerplay and then 95-5 after Mohammad Nawaz fell.

But Ahmed and Shadab breathed life into Pakistan's innings with a crucial 82-run partnership.

Ahmed made 51 from 35 balls, while Shadab smashed a quickfire 52 from 22 deliveries.