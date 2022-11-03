T20 World Cup: Ahmed, Shadab help Pakistan post 185-9 against South Africa

Sydney-born Costa got off to a dream start, saddling a double and a third-placer from four runners
Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan scored brilliant half-centuries to help Pakistan post 185-9 in their Group 2 fixture against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.
Pakistan were in trouble at 43-4 after the Powerplay and then 95-5 after Mohammad Nawaz fell.
But Ahmed and Shadab breathed life into Pakistan's innings with a crucial 82-run partnership.
Ahmed made 51 from 35 balls, while Shadab smashed a quickfire 52 from 22 deliveries.
Sydney-born Costa got off to a dream start, saddling a double and a third-placer from four runners
Bangladesh meet Zimbabwe in a battle of equals; Pakistan go up against the Netherlands, while India face off against South Africa
South African attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje is set to test Indian batsmen on a Perth track that has provided pace and bounce aplenty in the World Cup so far
The first game was between Team India and Team Pakistan which was cheered by supporters from both the nations where Pakistan got the better of India
Pace ace Trent Boult grabbed four wickets
A run of 13 points from a possible 15, including trips to Manchester United and Tottenham, has propelled Eddie Howe's men ahead of United, Chelsea and Liverpool into fourth
This season encompasses 68 race meetings across the UAE’s five racecourses
New Zealand entered the tournament in struggling form but the 89-run win over Australia showed the team in a different light in all departments