T20 World Cup: Afghanistan opener Gurbaz's narrow escape after Pakistan pace ace Shaheen's scorcher

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. — Screengrab

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 7:49 PM

Batsmen are the true gladiators of modern-day cricket, having to face the relentless bombs that bowlers hurl at them, in a bid to end their heroics and send them back to the pavilion.

With several fast-bowlers averaging speeds in excess of 90 miles an hour, batters need to guard against any unlikely injury should they be struck by a hard and potentially lethal cricket ball.

But how far can you go to you protect yourself even though you have access to protective gear like helmets, thigh guards, arm guards, chest guards, and elbow guards.

Not totally, as Afghanistan’s opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz cruelly found out during a T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia.

The 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was struck on his unprotected left foot by a scorching inswinging yorker by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, that not only sent him back to the pavilion but also a hospital.

Following the incident, Gurbaz was clearly in a lot of pain and had to be shouldered off the field by a caring teammate.

However, it was a case of all’s well that ends well, as scans revealed that he had not suffered a serious fracture. He was treated for the freak injury and released from the hospital.

Latest reports suggest that Gurbaz will play in Afghanistan's T20 World Cup opener against England in Perth on Saturday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board released a statement saying: "Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday."

Gurbaz is a mainstay of the Afghanistan batting line-up and his return to the ranks will be a significant boost for the rapidly improving team.

Afghanistan are spearheaded by star spinner Rashid Khan, who is regarded as one of the most dangerous T20 bowlers in tandem with Mujeeb Ur Rahman.