T20 World Cup 2022: Standing room tickets to be released for sold out India vs Pakistan fixture

By Team KT Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 5:49 PM

Standing room tickets will be released on Thursday to the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a limited number of additional seated allocations will be released from 6 am UAE Time.

The standing room tickets will be available for $30 and sold on a first come, first served basis. All fans are encouraged to create their T20 World Cup ticketing account in advance due to the anticipated demand for the additional tickets.

The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on October 23. General ticket allocations previously sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programmes.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will also launch an official re-sale platform closer to the event’s opening match on Sunday 16 October. Fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through the official ticketing site at t20worldcup.com. Buying tickets through unauthorised channels cannot be guaranteed.

Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world’s best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20.

Tickets are also still available to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on November 13.