T20 WC: BCCI says player safety priority as Australia readies to allow fans in stadiums

BCCI official said India would be only happy to participate in the T20 World Cup in Australia but there are a lot of things that are in play. -- Agencies

New Delhi - Directives of the Indian government would dictate if they can participate in the showpiece event.

By IANS Published: Sat 13 Jun 2020, 2:19 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Jun 2020, 4:27 PM