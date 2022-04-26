Swimmers make a splash at TCCF championship in Fujairah

The Fujairah Swimming Club dominated the 25m and 50m relay events

Participants at the event pose for a picture. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 1:39 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 1:59 PM

The second edition of the Swimming Championship at the Tennis and Country Club Fujairah was held on Sunday, with several swimmers and high divers displaying their aquatic talent.

The Tennis and Country Club Fujairah partnered with the Fujairah Martial Arts Club to organise the tournament that drew swimmers from all over the UAE.

Swimmers from all levels competed in the various categories, which included the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relay. The relay was open to both men and women, which attracted a large number of promising swimmers.

Saif Khaled Eisa won the butterfly event for adults, clocking a time of 28.05 seconds to take the first place.

Saeed Yahya finished second with a time of 29.1, while Mustafa Rafee finished third with a time of 29.45 seconds.

"I am overjoyed to have received a gold medal at the competition," Eisa expressed his delight. "This performance will provide me with more drive for upcoming competitions."

Officials and volunteers after the end of the event. (Supplied photo)

Saeed Shuhab won the butterfly competition for 15–16-year-olds, which was held on Saturday, with a time of 31.65 seconds.

The Fujairah Swimming Club dominated the 25m and 50m relay events, taking home the first and second places.

They also took the first place place in the 50m relay category for adults.

Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director General of the Fujairah Free Zone; Sultan Al Samahi, President of the UAE Swimming Federation; Abdul Ghafour Behrozian, Chairman of the TCCF and Hania Reggi, Senior Marketing and Sales Manager, as well as other dignitaries attended the event.

"The TCCF was thrilled to host the swimming championship, which was yet another step forward in our objective to create a more ambitious, active and healthier community," Behrozian said.

This year's championship has established a strong platform for all swimming enthusiasts across the UAE.