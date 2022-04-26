Swimmers make a splash at TCCF championship in Fujairah

Kane Williamson leads a well-settled side that threatens to upset the best
Sports1 week ago
The second edition of the Swimming Championship at the Tennis and Country Club Fujairah was held on Sunday, with several swimmers and high divers displaying their aquatic talent.
The Tennis and Country Club Fujairah partnered with the Fujairah Martial Arts Club to organise the tournament that drew swimmers from all over the UAE.
Swimmers from all levels competed in the various categories, which included the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relay. The relay was open to both men and women, which attracted a large number of promising swimmers.
Saif Khaled Eisa won the butterfly event for adults, clocking a time of 28.05 seconds to take the first place.
Saeed Yahya finished second with a time of 29.1, while Mustafa Rafee finished third with a time of 29.45 seconds.
"I am overjoyed to have received a gold medal at the competition," Eisa expressed his delight. "This performance will provide me with more drive for upcoming competitions."
Saeed Shuhab won the butterfly competition for 15–16-year-olds, which was held on Saturday, with a time of 31.65 seconds.
The Fujairah Swimming Club dominated the 25m and 50m relay events, taking home the first and second places.
They also took the first place place in the 50m relay category for adults.
Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director General of the Fujairah Free Zone; Sultan Al Samahi, President of the UAE Swimming Federation; Abdul Ghafour Behrozian, Chairman of the TCCF and Hania Reggi, Senior Marketing and Sales Manager, as well as other dignitaries attended the event.
"The TCCF was thrilled to host the swimming championship, which was yet another step forward in our objective to create a more ambitious, active and healthier community," Behrozian said.
This year's championship has established a strong platform for all swimming enthusiasts across the UAE.
Kane Williamson leads a well-settled side that threatens to upset the best
Sports1 week ago
Gujarat are now two points clear of second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan slipped to third
Sports1 week ago
Rajasthan and Gujarat have undoubtedly been the most exciting and entertaining teams so far this season
Sports1 week ago
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal provided a rollicking start of 65 runs in the powerplay which was the highest score so far in the first six overs in the games at Pune
Sports1 week ago
The son of Dubawi is now the odds-on favourite for the G1 2,000 Guineas
Sports1 week ago
The Spanish side followed their stunning victory over Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 by ousting Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals
Sports1 week ago
The Blues won 3-2 after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu but they went out 5-4 on aggregate
Sports1 week ago
More than 500,000 participants and 30,000 events contribute to Expo 2020 Dubai’s blockbuster sporting legacy
Sports1 week ago