Swiatek's 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledon

The world No.1 goes down to French veteran Alize Cornet

Poland's Iga Swiatek during her third round match against France's Alize Cornet on Saturday. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sat 2 Jul 2022, 8:42 PM

Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world No.1's 37-match winning streak.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.