Swiatek's 37-match winning streak ends at Wimbledon

The premier competition in Turkey will be Lamia's first international event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020
Sports1 day ago
Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in straight sets on Saturday by French veteran Alize Cornet, ending the world No.1's 37-match winning streak.
Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from her Polish opponent to win 6-4, 6-2 on Court 1 in their third round tie.
The fresh-faced 23-year-old Slovenian is the two-time defending champion of the world's greatest bike race
Sports2 days ago
The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports2 days ago
Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday
Sports2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be playing two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi in October
Sports3 days ago
The veteran goalkeeper is confident of leading the Indian team to a podium finish at the Women's World Cup next month
Sports3 days ago
He led England’s to their first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and the No.1 ranking in one-day internationals and Twenty20s
Sports4 days ago
Pogacar is a strong favourite for the Tour after another impressive season
Sports4 days ago