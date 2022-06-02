Swiatek extends winning run to reach second French Open final

The Pole will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000 if she beats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday's final

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns against Daria Kasatkina during their women's semifinal at the French Open on Thursday. — AFP

Thu 2 Jun 2022, 6:21 PM

Iga Swiatek booked her place in a second French Open final on Thursday as the world number one outclassed Russian Daria Kasatkina to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 matches.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion cruised to a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory after just 64 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest women's winning run since 2000 if she beats either Coco Gauff or Martina Trevisan in Saturday's final.