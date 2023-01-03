Sweet smell of success for Chicherit in Dakar Rally

The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second

Guerlain Chicherit and co-driver Alex Winocq in action. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 8:37 PM

French driver Guerlain Chicherit bounced back from five punctures on Monday to win Tuesday's third stage of the Dakar Rally which was shortened from 447 kilometres to 378km due to torrential rain.

The 44-year-old Prodrive driver timed 10 hours 56 minutes with South African Henk Lattegan finishing second, 3min 26sec off the pace. Argentinian Orlando Terranova posted the third fastest time, 5min 4sec adrift.

"It is wonderful," said Chicherit.

"Of course we are disappointed with what happened yesterday but we have proved what we can achieve if we stay focused."

Chicherit's delight was in stark contrast to that of overnight leader and three-time champion Carlos Sainz, who came to a juddering halt 213km with a left wheel problem.

The stoppage cost the 60-year-old Spaniard nearly an hour -- the most immediate beneficiary was Qatar's defending champion Nasser Al-Atthiyah.

The 52-year-old tops the overall standings ahead of Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who is second 13min 20sec off the pace, with Dakar legend Frenchman Stephane Peterhansel in third, 20min 45sec adrift.