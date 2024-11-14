Suryakumar hails India's fearless cricket in 11-run win over South Africa

India's Tilak Varma celebrates after scoring a century at SuperSport Park on Wednesday. — AFP

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was the delighted with the team's fearless display in the 11-run win over South Africa in the third T20I at SuperSport Park on Wednesday.

Tilak Varma made an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls in an Indian total of 219-6. The 22-year-old left-hander's maiden hundred set up India's win as South Africa were restricted to 208-7, giving India an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

"Very happy. What we spoke about in the team meetings, we played the brand of cricket that we wanted to play," skipper Yadav said.

"That is what we have been telling them to do - similar to what they have been doing in the nets, for their franchises and for their states. Even if they miss out in a few innings, they back their intent and their game."

Varma epitomised the "fearless cricket" espoused by Yadav.

"I was waiting for this for a long time, coming back after injury," Varma told host broadcaster SuperSport, referring to a hand injury which restricted his playing time in 2024.

Promoted to number three in the batting order, he faced the third ball of the match after Sanju Samson was bowled for a second successive duck by Marco Jansen.

He immediately went on the attack, hitting the second and third balls he faced from Jansen for four and six as he launched an innings which included eight fours and seven sixes.

"What can I say about Tilak Varma? He came to me (in Gqeberha), asked me if he could bat at three. I said to him it was his day and to enjoy himself," Yadav said.

"I knew what he was capable of doing and very happy for him. He is batting at three going forward definitely (smiles). He asked for it, he delivered. Very happy for his family."

Fellow left-hander Abhishek Sharma was similarly aggressive, hitting 50 off 25 balls with three fours and five sixes in a second-wicket stand of 107 off 52 deliveries with Varma.

South Africa were never up with the required run rate but some big hitting by Heinrich Klaasen (41) and Jansen (54) enabled the hosts to score 105 runs off the last seven overs.

Klaasen hit three sixes off successive balls from leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy, India's most successful bowler in the first two matches.

Jansen thrashed a 16-ball half-century before falling leg before wicket to left-arm opening bowler Arshdeep Singh off the third ball of the final over.

Put under pressure by Abhishek and Varma, South Africa bowled three no-balls and 10 wides, which ultimately proved the difference between the two teams, with India bowling only one wide.

