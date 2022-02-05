Suri cracks ton in UAE's win over Oman

The Scot carded an eight-under 64 to take a two-stroke advantage into the weekend
Chirag Suri conjured a brilliant century to help the UAE defeat Oman in the first One Day International of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two in Oman on Saturday.
The opener, who will turn 27 this month, cracked 115 from 125 deliveries, generously peppered with 12 boundaries and five sixes, to help the UAE win by four wickets and an over to spare, at the Ministry Turf1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.
Put into bat, Oman were well served by opener Jatinder Singh, who came up with breezy 106 from 95 balls with 14 fours and four sixes.
Ayaan Khan scored 78, while wicketkeeper-batsman Naseem Khushi made a 21-ball 42, with the help of three boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Oman finished up with 307 for nine.
Zahoor Khan and Kashif Daud returned with two wickets each.
Apart from Suri, Vriitya Aravind scored 89 from 93 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Basil Hameed blitzed a 33-ball 61, which contained six fours and two sixes.
The second ODI is on Sunday followed by the third match on Tuesday.
Silverwood's departure came a day after Ashley Giles, who appointed him in 2019, was sacked from his role of England managing director men's cricket
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be seeking to maintain Team Europe’s perfect record at the event in London, under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg
The 38-year-old earned a share of the first round lead alongside Germany’s Sebastian Heisele
‘The Pride of Abu Dhabi’, despite six key players returning last-minute from national duty on Wednesday, showcased a dominating performance in the opening match of the tournament
He had his wits about him and the grit to never give in, just like Federer in his win over Nadal in the 2017 Australian Open final. But Nadal’s victory over Medvedev from two sets down in the 2022 final takes the cake
Captain Yash Dhull struck a sublime 110 in as many balls and shared a game-changing 204-run stand with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls)
