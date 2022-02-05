Suri cracks ton in UAE's win over Oman

UAE's Chirag Suri came up with a brilliant knock against Oman on Saturday. — KT file

Dubai - The opener, who will turn 27 this month, cracked 115 from 125 deliveries, generously peppered with 12 boundaries and five sixes

by James Jose Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 5:58 PM

Chirag Suri conjured a brilliant century to help the UAE defeat Oman in the first One Day International of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two in Oman on Saturday.

The opener, who will turn 27 this month, cracked 115 from 125 deliveries, generously peppered with 12 boundaries and five sixes, to help the UAE win by four wickets and an over to spare, at the Ministry Turf1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Put into bat, Oman were well served by opener Jatinder Singh, who came up with breezy 106 from 95 balls with 14 fours and four sixes.

Ayaan Khan scored 78, while wicketkeeper-batsman Naseem Khushi made a 21-ball 42, with the help of three boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Oman finished up with 307 for nine.

Zahoor Khan and Kashif Daud returned with two wickets each.

Apart from Suri, Vriitya Aravind scored 89 from 93 balls with 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Basil Hameed blitzed a 33-ball 61, which contained six fours and two sixes.

The second ODI is on Sunday followed by the third match on Tuesday.