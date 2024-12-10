Sujjan Singh's pitch perfect performance secures dominant victory in Emirates PGA Match

Sujjan Singh (right), representing CH3 at The Els Club, Dubai, celebrates his victory at the Emirates PGA Match held at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, alongside Harry Green from the host club. - Supplied photo

With a masterful display of skill and composure Sujjan Singh from CH3 at The Els Club, Dubai, fired a brilliant six-under-par 65 to capture the Emirates PGA 18-hole Match, sponsored by Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.

The victory, secured by a four-shot margin added another chapter to his success in the tournament, having previously won in the 2021–2022 season.

The field of 39 players, competing in this regular-style individual medal event as part of the Emirates PGA Order of Merit, witnessed a strong start from Singh, who carded a scintillating four-under 32 on the front nine, with birdies at holes 5 and 8 and a spectacular eagle on hole 9.

The back nine saw a more balanced performance from the 44-year-old former Asian Tour player, as Singh added birdies on holes 10, 13, 14, and 15, despite a pair of bogeys on 11 and 12. He finished strong with a 33, clinching the win by four shots over Ian Clark, who carded a 69 to take second place.

Clark, a former champion of this event in the 2020–2021 season, had the advantage of playing on his home course, Trump International Golf Club, Dubai, which has been part of the Emirates PGA calendar since the 2017–2018 season.

Singh, who has transitioned to more occasional play in recent years, reflected on his performance after the round: “I played well today. Included in my round was a lost ball and two three-putts. I had a hot putter which was fun – it doesn’t happen enough. I’m now an occasional player – I haven’t played much social or competitive golf in the last 18 months. It was just one of those days where it mostly went right.”

In a stroke of brilliance, Sam McLaren from Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club made the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the 150-yard, par-3 17th hole using a nine-iron.

With the victory, Singh has further solidified his status as one of the top players in the Emirates PGA, while the next event on the calendar, the Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire course on December 14, 2024, promises to be another exciting addition to the season.

Results (Par 71, 6,839 Yards): S. Singh (CH3 The Els Club) 65 I. Clark (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) 69 O. Jackson (5i Golf Dubai) 70 D. Gray (David Gray Golf) 71 D. Laing (Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai) 71

J. Bell (TFA, Jumeirah Golf Estates) 71