Strong field for this weekend’s Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
The breathtaking Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi is all set to host their flagship event, the Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open this weekend.
A field of 59 players will participate in the 36-hole tournament on the 18-hole championship course designed by golfing legend, Gary Player, with 18 holes being played on each day.
It is an Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit qualifier.
The first tee time is at 7 am with the final threeball teeing off at 10.10 am.
Martin Duff, Director of Golf, VIYA Cluster, Abu Dhabi, commented: “We have a strong field for our Saadiyat Beach Men’s Open.
“Two players are coming from overseas plus we have attracted a strong representation from the UAE golf clubs plus the Emirates Golf Federation.
“We wish all players, including our home-based players in the field, the best of luck in one of our flagship tournaments in our calendar," he added.
ALSO READ
The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Russia's world number four tennis player, Daniil Medvedev, said earlier this month he was looking forward to competing
Bernardo Silva’s brace took him to 10 goals for the season in all competitions as the champions win without having to move into top gear
The curtain comes down on the 2023-2024 season at the historic racecourse
The Championship side reached the semifinals of the world's oldest football competition for only the second time ever
The American became only the second golfer this year to accomplish the feat after Joaquin Niemann’s 12-under 59 at LIV Golf Mayakoba
The reenergised Greek player will hope to level scores with the Polish player who has beaten her in three of their five previous meetings
The Commonwealth Games champion keeps his Paris Olympics hopes alive after A second successive semifinal appearance on the tour