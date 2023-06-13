Stokes reiterates England won't tone down 'Bazball' approach for Ashes Series against Australia

The Premier League club will play in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years after finishing fourth in their first full season since the PIF-led takeover
Ben Stokes is well aware of the threat posed by World Test Championship winners Australia but says England have "found something that works" and will not back down from their high-risk, high-reward style of play in the upcoming Ashes series.
Stokes and coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum have ushered in a fearless approach that has injected fresh excitement into test cricket with England winning 11 of their last 13 tests under the duo.
Stokes ruled out discarding that 'Bazball' approach in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston from Friday.
"We know the threat that Australia pose, no matter who they are playing against, they are a very good team but we've found something that works and has been successful," Stokes told BBC Test Match Special.
"That doesn't change with the opposition."
Australia crushed India by 209 runs in the WTC final at The Oval on Sunday and have not parted with the Ashes since reclaiming the urn in 2017-18.
Stokes said there was no point in adopting a more measured approach against their arch-rivals.
"Nothing is going to change because we've had unbelievable success with it," he said.
"If we were to change anything from the last 12 months because we find ourselves in an Ashes series, then anything from the last 12 months will have been completely pointless."
The Premier League club will play in the Champions League next season for the first time in 20 years after finishing fourth in their first full season since the PIF-led takeover
World No 1 had a one percent chance by the third set which forced a dramatic collapse in Friday's men's semifinal
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon shattered women's 5,000 metres mark as Ingebrigtsen runs world's best time in two-mile race
Norwegian could face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serbian defeated world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties