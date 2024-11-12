Steve Harvey hits the greens for 2024 DP World Tour Championship

Gwill Poole, Business Development Lead at The Brain & Performance Centre, with Steve Harvey. - Photo Alex Leyno

In a scene that perfectly blended celebrity and sport Steve Harvey, the American comedian, actor, author, and TV/radio personality known for his sharp observational humor, made a popular appearance at Jumeirah Golf Estates during the Pro-Am of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship finale.

A larger-than-life personality and global presence, Harvey’s presence on the course added an exciting touch to the already star-studded event.

The DP World Tour Championship isn’t just about world-class golf and on this particular day, it also offered a glimpse into the crossover between high-profile sport and international entertainment.

The American, who has become a regular face in the UAE, was all smiles as he enjoyed the camaraderie at the Jumeirah Golf Estates where he even upstaged some of the stars of game.

Harvey graciously agreed to an impromptu interview withKhaleej Times, where he discussed his passion for golf and his involvement with Yas Links in Abu Dhabi.

“I started playing golf the day after Tiger Woods won the Masters in the late 90s because I was on tour in America as a stand-up,” he said. “I said golf is for everybody and I went and got myself a set of clubs.

“I love Abu Dhabi I recommend it to all my friends who come here to play in golf tournaments. Abu Dhabi is such a great place. The people here, the culture is really unique.”

Harvey’s ties to the UAE run deeper than just making surprise visits at marqueen events. Earlier this year, he hosted the Steve Harvey Corporate Charity Golf Classic at Yas Links, a tournament that brought together some of the biggest names in business and entertainment, all while raising funds for various charitable causes.

It was organized by MELT Middle East, a joint venture between OWS Capital, the investment platform of Dubai entrepreneur Oweis Zahran, and Steve Harvey Global, the umbrella for Harvey’s diverse ventures.

For Harvey, the Middle East is a place where he has forged meaningful connections over the years, having collaborated in several high-profile events, including the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix and the Sharjah International Book Fair.

His experiences in the UAE have allowed him to connect with audiences across different societies and industries, from entertainment to business to charity.

We all remember the iconic moments from Harvey’s showbiz career, including his unforgettable appearances on Family Feud, Showtime at the Apollo, and The Steve Harvey Morning Show.