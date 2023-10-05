Stage set for Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix

High-scoring Sangal, Jackson, Ravenscroft and Malhotra win popular ‘Midnight Madness’ event
One of the world’s fastest growing sport leagues, SailGP, has announced the return of the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas, to Mina Rashid, Dubai.
For the event, taking place December 9-10, 2023, SailGP will welcome a new title partner, Emirates Airline and a returning presenting partner in P&O Marinas following a sell-out first year.
The investment by both Emirates and P&O Marinas represents continued investment and dedication in making Dubai a leading sports and entertainment hub and leveraging experiences unique to sailing across multiple touchpoints.
Tickets are now on sale for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix – with the support of the Dubai Sports Council – promising spectacular stadium racing with true Dubai-style luxury hospitality offerings.
Following a successful partnership at the France Sail Grand Prix in Saint-Tropez (September 2023), Nikki Beach Resorts & Spa Dubai will bring its world famous celebration vibes to SailGP for an exclusive fan offering in the heart of Mina Rashid.
The announcement of Dubai – which will be the sixth stop in Season 4 – will take the league to a record 13-event calendar, the largest in the league’s history.
Fans will get to witness SailGP’s revolutionary F50 foiling catamarans racing just metres away from the shoreline and in view of some of Dubai’s globally recognised attractions at Mina Rashid.
The Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix is set to bring back the cutting-edge racing that thrilled fans in 2022 at a sold-out event, as world-class teams representing Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States compete for the title.
The Dubai event looks set to become a regular fixture on SailGP's successful global championship, which features close to shore stadium racing at iconic venues around the world – including Abu Dhabi, Auckland, Bermuda, Cadiz, Chicago, Halifax, Los Angeles, New York, Saint-Tropez, Sydney, San Francisco and Taranto.
