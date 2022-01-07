Sri Lanka lift ban on cricketers who broke Covid rules

The controversial Australian has previously been one of the Serbian's staunchest critics, at one point labelling him a "tool" over his response to the coronavirus pandemic
Sri Lanka on Friday revoked a one-year international ban on three top cricketers who were disciplined six months ago for breaching Covid-19 regulations while on tour in England.
The trio -- vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella -- had paid the $50,000 penalty imposed on each and appealed the ban, a board official said.
"Considering that there were no transgressions since they were banned in July, the board decided to accept their appeal and allow them to play again," the official said.
Officials said that the trio will be available for selection for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.
The three players were seen out in Durham before a one-day international against England violating a Covid-19 biosecure bubble. They were also punished for breaching a 10.30 pm curfew at the team hotel.
The punishment was the toughest taken by any cricket nation for breaches of the anti-coronavirus bubbles which have now become standard practice in international sport.
Mendis and Gunathilaka have faced censure before.
Mendis ran over and killed a 64-year-old cyclist in July 2020. He paid one million rupees ($5,000) to the victim's family as part of a court settlement and was given a reprimand by the board.
Gunathilaka was banned from the national team in 2018 for violating team curfews on tour. In April last year, he was ordered to take anger management counselling after a drunken brawl.
At the close, England were 258 for seven, with Bairstow unbeaten on 103 with eight fours and three sixes, and Jack Leach not-out four to trail Australia by 158 runs
The full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12 million ($16 million) plus add-ons
Frenchman Loeb, a nine times world rally champion, was second fastest over the 611km loop near Riyadh to claw back nearly three minutes from his Qatari rival
He’ll likely need to shake off some rust at this week’s Tournament of Champions
Following are some facts about the hotel, which has been used to house asylum-seekers
Elgar defied a hostile Indian attack and body blows from balls that struck him on a difficult pitch to deliver a match-winning performance as he led a successful 240-run chase
