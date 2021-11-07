Spurs stalemate shows Conte's task ahead

Antonio Conte had a taste of the scale of his task at new club Tottenham as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday after struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith.

Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Watford 1-0 to climb to fifth in the table while Leeds and Leicester shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo last week after five defeats in seven Premier League matches and turned to Conte, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The Italian oversaw a 3-2 victory against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League in mid-week but Sunday’s match at Goodison Park gave him a more realistic glimpse of the challenge ahead.

A game short on clear-cut chances could easily have ended in another league defeat for the visitors but for an intervention from VAR to overturn the decision to award Everton a second-half penalty.

Rafael Benitez’s side thought they had won a spot-kick after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dived at the feet of Richarlison and clipped the Brazilian.

But after a VAR review referee Chris Kavanagh overturned his original decision on the basis that Lloris got enough of a touch on the ball.

Everton’s Demarai Gray was unable to turn in from Lucas Digne’s cross with eight minutes remaining and Spurs’ Giovani Lo Celso hit a post late on before Mason Holgate was sent off for the home side in stoppage time.

Conte can point to a first clean sheet in the league since August as the first sign of progress but Tottenham’s struggle to score goes on, with Harry Kane still stuck on one goal in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta celebrated his 100th game as Arsenal manager with a 1-0 win against 10-man Watford. — AFP