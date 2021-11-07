Spurs stalemate shows Conte's task ahead

Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports1 day ago
Antonio Conte had a taste of the scale of his task at new club Tottenham as they laboured to a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday after struggling Aston Villa fired manager Dean Smith.
Elsewhere, Arsenal beat Watford 1-0 to climb to fifth in the table while Leeds and Leicester shared the points in a 1-1 draw.
Spurs sacked Nuno Espirito Santo last week after five defeats in seven Premier League matches and turned to Conte, who has won league titles with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.
The Italian oversaw a 3-2 victory against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League in mid-week but Sunday’s match at Goodison Park gave him a more realistic glimpse of the challenge ahead.
A game short on clear-cut chances could easily have ended in another league defeat for the visitors but for an intervention from VAR to overturn the decision to award Everton a second-half penalty.
Rafael Benitez’s side thought they had won a spot-kick after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dived at the feet of Richarlison and clipped the Brazilian.
But after a VAR review referee Chris Kavanagh overturned his original decision on the basis that Lloris got enough of a touch on the ball.
Everton’s Demarai Gray was unable to turn in from Lucas Digne’s cross with eight minutes remaining and Spurs’ Giovani Lo Celso hit a post late on before Mason Holgate was sent off for the home side in stoppage time.
Conte can point to a first clean sheet in the league since August as the first sign of progress but Tottenham’s struggle to score goes on, with Harry Kane still stuck on one goal in the Premier League this season.
Mikel Arteta celebrated his 100th game as Arsenal manager with a 1-0 win against 10-man Watford. — AFP
Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94, while Kagiso Rabada took a hat trick
Sports1 day ago
Team India captain got the customary cake facial
Sports1 day ago
Besides Kohli and Rohit, other Indian stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were also seen interacting with the players
Sports1 day ago
Dronacharya award recipient trained likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Surinder Khanna
Sports1 day ago
Neighbours square off at the Theatre of Dreams; Chelsea host Burnley
Sports1 day ago
Duffy is the first triathlete to win Olympic gold in Tokyo and the world championship in the same year
Sports1 day ago
Sri Lanka’s knockout blow to the West Indies leaves Australia and South Africa vying for one semifinal spot from the group
Sports2 days ago
It’s been an extremely disappointing performance from a side that has played exhilarating cricket in this format for over five-six years
Sports2 days ago