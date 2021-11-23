Spanish great Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Sports1 day ago
Spanish great Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited first appearance for Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday’s Champions League group match with Manchester City.
The 35-year-old defender has not played for the French side since joining from his long-time club Real Madrid in July due to a recurring problem with a calf muscle.
Ramos is likely to be on the bench for the clash between the top two in the group with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence.
Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with Real.
City top the group on nine points, a point clear of PSG with Belgian outfit Club Brugge four points further adrift with two matches remaining. — AFP
Pakistan won the first game by four wickets and the second by eight wickets
Sports1 day ago
Players on the ATP and women’s WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches
Sports1 day ago
The 51-year-old had masterminded England's run to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 World Cup semifinals
Sports1 day ago
Given a contract until 2024, the 41-year-old made a winning start on Saturday with a victory over Espanyol
Sports1 day ago
The Norwegian was axed as Manchester United manager on Sunday
Sports1 day ago
Thousands of people will replace cars on the highway as they jog and walk for the run
Sports2 days ago
The women’s tournament will have 16 teams with games in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam
Sports2 days ago
Max Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by 14 points with three races to go, will start alongside Hamilton on the front row
Sports2 days ago