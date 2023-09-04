Spain's men's national team denounce Rubiales two weeks after World Cup kiss

Super-fast Sainz laps Monza's 'Temple of Speed' to put Ferrari on pole for home Italian Grand Prix
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Spain's men's national team on Monday denounced the "unacceptable behaviour" of the country's suspended football chief Luis Rubiales over his infamous World Cup kiss.
Rubiales, 46, has defied expectations and refused to resign as president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after forcibly kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup.
Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata read out a statement on behalf of the entire team congratulating their female counterparts on "a historic" achievement.
He said the men's team "expressed their solidarity with the women players and deplored that their success had been tarnished" by Rubiales at the August 20 prize giving ceremony in Sydney.
Morata said, "We want to denounce the unacceptable behaviour of Mr Rubiales who has not lived up to the institution he represents."
"We are firmly on the side of the values enshrined in sport."
"Spanish football should be the source of respect, inspiration, inclusivity and diversity, and should lead by example in its behaviour both on and off the pitch," he added.
Hermoso has joined a mass strike of women players, saying she did not consent to the kiss.
Women players' union Futpro, Hermoso and 80 other players have said they would not accept an international call-up "if the current leadership continues" at the RFEF.
Rubiales has stood firm in refusing to stand down from his post "because of a little consensual kiss", provoking widespread indignation.
World football's governing body FIFA has suspended him for 90 days and launched a disciplinary inquiry into his behaviour.
Rubiales is also the subject of an investigation by Spain's sports court.
ALSO READ:
Verstappen on front row as he chases record 10th win with Red Bull team mate Perez only fifth
Team Abu Dhabi star produces superb qualifying display as he looks to extend his lead in world title race
They played their first official international game only six years ago and are ranked 62 in the world
Kishan and Pandya's gritty fightback helps India recover from 66 for four to post a total of 266
European soccer's transfer window closed on Friday with Mohamed Salah still a Liverpool player despite Saudi Pro League offer
R&A statistics reveal Golf in UAE's overall impact with over 42,000 players involved in the game in the region
Serbian scores memorable comeback in the third round against Laslo Djere to keep his hopes alive for a record-extending 24th major title.
Tennis players are always confronted with match points and the questions they create